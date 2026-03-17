Larson Financial Group LLC Sells 19,912 Shares of abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF $GLTR

Larson Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Free Report) by 17.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,912 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC owned about 0.78% of abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF worth $15,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GLTR. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 176.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 4,004 shares during the last quarter.

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abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Trading Up 0.5%

GLTR stock opened at $234.67 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.83. abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a 1 year low of $119.45 and a 1 year high of $295.44.

abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Profile

The abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (GLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund tracks the spot prices of a basket of gold, silver, platinum and palladium, less trust expenses. GLTR was launched on Oct 22, 2010 and is managed by Abrdn.

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