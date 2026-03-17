Larson Financial Group LLC Has $13.62 Million Position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF $UCON

Larson Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 15.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 540,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,150 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.44% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $13,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $42,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 166.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 2,289.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter.

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First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of UCON opened at $24.91 on Tuesday. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.38 and a 12-month high of $25.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.20.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 20th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

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