Larson Financial Group LLC Grows Stake in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 163.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,357 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $14,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LRCX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter valued at about $1,894,585,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Lam Research by 781.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,340,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,518,542,000 after acquiring an additional 10,053,978 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Lam Research by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,622,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,954,188,000 after acquiring an additional 5,102,589 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Lam Research by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,182,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,836,397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263,658 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Lam Research by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,849,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $958,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575,456 shares during the period. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LRCX. New Street Research upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Evercore set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Citic Securities upped their target price on Lam Research from $165.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $262.00 target price on Lam Research and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.35.

Lam Research Trading Up 3.4%

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $219.40 on Tuesday. Lam Research Corporation has a 52 week low of $56.32 and a 52 week high of $256.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $225.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $273.98 billion, a PE ratio of 44.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.77.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.10. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.22% and a return on equity of 62.81%. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Lam Research’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Lam Research has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.450 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.31%.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, insider Ava Harter sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.66, for a total value of $333,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 53,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,846,625.30. This trade represents a 2.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 50,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.03, for a total value of $11,214,269.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,081,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,334,371.15. This represents a 4.42% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 130,886 shares of company stock valued at $29,658,802 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam’s product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

Further Reading

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