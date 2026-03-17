LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LNXSF) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its results before the market opens on Thursday, March 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.9579) per share and revenue of $1.3152 billion for the quarter.
LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance
LNXSF opened at $15.43 on Tuesday. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $15.43 and a one year high of $33.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.22 and its 200-day moving average is $22.31.
About LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft
LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft is a specialty chemicals company headquartered in Cologne, Germany, with a global footprint across Europe, the Americas and Asia-Pacific. The company develops, manufactures and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals and plastics for a broad spectrum of industries. By focusing on high-value, technology-driven products, LANXESS aims to address customers’ performance, safety and sustainability requirements.
The company operates through several core segments, including Advanced Intermediates, which produces bromine and other halogen chemicals; Specialty Additives, offering flame retardants, antioxidants and plasticizers; Engineering Materials, supplying high-performance plastics such as polyamides and polybutylene terephthalate; and Consumer Protection, covering biocides, disinfection and personal care solutions.
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