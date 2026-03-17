Lansdowne Partners UK LLP Purchases 4,913 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Lansdowne Partners UK LLP lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,913 shares during the period. Analog Devices comprises approximately 2.4% of Lansdowne Partners UK LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $37,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Clayton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 92.9% during the 3rd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices Trading Up 1.6%

ADI opened at $310.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.65 and a 52 week high of $363.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $321.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $275.90. The firm has a market cap of $151.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.00.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 23.02%.The company’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. Analog Devices has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.730-3.030 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADI. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target (up from $350.00) on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.96.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Analog Devices

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In other news, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.30, for a total value of $991,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 123,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,288,403.30. This represents a 2.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.92, for a total transaction of $3,069,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 155,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,783,760.96. This trade represents a 6.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 46,449 shares of company stock worth $13,692,019 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: ADI) is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company’s product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.