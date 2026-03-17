Lansdowne Partners UK LLP Purchases 1,435,394 Shares of IonQ, Inc. $IONQ

Lansdowne Partners UK LLP boosted its position in IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Free Report) by 286.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,937,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,435,394 shares during the period. IonQ comprises 7.8% of Lansdowne Partners UK LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP owned approximately 0.56% of IonQ worth $119,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of IonQ by 18.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,354,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,314,000 after buying an additional 4,587,260 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of IonQ in the 2nd quarter worth about $114,767,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of IonQ by 648.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,674,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,917,000 after buying an additional 2,317,058 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Group Inc. acquired a new stake in IonQ in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,488,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in IonQ by 262.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 576,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,768,000 after acquiring an additional 930,490 shares during the last quarter. 41.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In related news, insider Robert T. Cardillo sold 5,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total transaction of $203,707.60. Following the transaction, the insider owned 112,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,428,757.04. This represents a 4.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John W. Raymond sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total transaction of $93,352.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 83,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,326.42. This trade represents a 3.23% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 13,581 shares of company stock valued at $591,156 over the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IonQ News Summary

Positive Sentiment: Strategic MOU with KISTI announced at NVIDIA GTC positions IonQ to advance quantum–HPC hybrid solutions in South Korea using NVIDIA NVQLink, supporting enterprise and research adoption in a major APAC market. Read More.

Strategic MOU with KISTI announced at NVIDIA GTC positions IonQ to advance quantum–HPC hybrid solutions in South Korea using NVIDIA NVQLink, supporting enterprise and research adoption in a major APAC market. Read More. Positive Sentiment: A Romania quantum deal ties IonQ technology to critical‑infrastructure narratives, which may increase visibility for government and regulated‑sector procurement opportunities. Read More.

A Romania quantum deal ties IonQ technology to critical‑infrastructure narratives, which may increase visibility for government and regulated‑sector procurement opportunities. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analyst coverage is highlighting IonQ alongside peers as quantum computing moves toward commercialization, reinforcing the narrative that IonQ’s revenue pipeline and next‑gen systems matter to investors. Read More.

Analyst coverage is highlighting IonQ alongside peers as quantum computing moves toward commercialization, reinforcing the narrative that IonQ’s revenue pipeline and next‑gen systems matter to investors. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Retail/finance press pieces continue to favor IonQ (including comparisons and articles noting insider buying trends), which can support retail investor interest and multiple expansion. Read More.

Retail/finance press pieces continue to favor IonQ (including comparisons and articles noting insider buying trends), which can support retail investor interest and multiple expansion. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Macro risk from rising oil and inflation concerns could pressure high‑beta, growth‑oriented names like IONQ if markets turn risk‑off; Zacks highlights this broader headwind for quantum stocks. Read More.

Macro risk from rising oil and inflation concerns could pressure high‑beta, growth‑oriented names like IONQ if markets turn risk‑off; Zacks highlights this broader headwind for quantum stocks. Read More. Negative Sentiment: An insider sale (John W. Raymond sold 2,800 shares) was recently reported, which investors may view as a minor negative signal even though total insider holdings remain substantial. Read More.

IonQ Trading Up 1.0%

Here are the key news stories impacting IonQ this week:

Shares of IONQ stock opened at $33.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.06. IonQ, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.81 and a twelve month high of $84.64. The company has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.38 and a beta of 2.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IONQ. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of IonQ from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of IonQ from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of IonQ in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of IonQ in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on IonQ from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.45.

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IonQ Company Profile

(Free Report)

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service. It also provides contracts associated with the design, development, and construction of specialized quantum computing hardware systems; maintenance and support services; and consulting services related to co-developing algorithms on quantum computing systems.

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