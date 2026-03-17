Lam Research Corporation $LRCX Shares Purchased by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 21.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 623,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,615 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $83,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

LRCX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. B. Riley Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, New Street Research boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.35.

Insider Activity

In other Lam Research news, Director Eric Brandt sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.60, for a total value of $7,896,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 253,705 shares in the company, valued at $57,235,848. The trade was a 12.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ava Harter sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.50, for a total transaction of $930,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 54,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,718,912.50. The trade was a 6.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 130,886 shares of company stock worth $29,658,802. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $219.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Lam Research Corporation has a 1-year low of $56.32 and a 1-year high of $256.68. The company has a market capitalization of $273.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.96, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $225.24 and a 200-day moving average of $174.48.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 62.81% and a net margin of 30.22%.The company’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Lam Research has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.450 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 21.31%.

About Lam Research

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam’s product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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