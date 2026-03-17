Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Chevron Corporation $CVX

Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 24.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,806 shares during the quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 17.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 183,790,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,540,753,000 after buying an additional 27,961,463 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,721,477,000. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $988,083,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,627,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,047,900,000 after acquiring an additional 4,279,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 14,194.2% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,722,217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $532,984,000 after acquiring an additional 3,696,177 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, Vice Chairman Mark A. Nelson sold 139,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.92, for a total value of $26,233,632.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 11,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,130,449.04. This represents a 92.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andrew Benjamin Walz sold 11,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.58, for a total transaction of $2,187,528.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,099,397 shares of company stock valued at $196,196,468. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trending Headlines about Chevron

Positive Sentiment: Piper Sandler sharply raised its price target (large upward revision), calling CVX one of the top large-cap energy picks — a signal that some institutional analysts see stronger upside. Piper Sandler Bumps Chevron

Piper Sandler sharply raised its price target (large upward revision), calling CVX one of the top large-cap energy picks — a signal that some institutional analysts see stronger upside. Positive Sentiment: Chevron advanced the Aphrodite gas field in Cyprus by awarding Worley a FEED contract, moving a development-stage project closer to execution — potentially adding future production and cash flow. Chevron Advances Aphrodite

Chevron advanced the Aphrodite gas field in Cyprus by awarding Worley a FEED contract, moving a development-stage project closer to execution — potentially adding future production and cash flow. Positive Sentiment: Oil prices topping $100 on heightened Iran conflict risk supports higher near-term revenue and margins for major integrated oil companies like Chevron, lifting sentiment across the sector. Oil Prices Top $100

Oil prices topping $100 on heightened Iran conflict risk supports higher near-term revenue and margins for major integrated oil companies like Chevron, lifting sentiment across the sector. Positive Sentiment: Reports that Chevron and Shell are close to major production agreements in Venezuela suggest potential long‑term production upside if deals proceed and sanctions/geopolitics allow. Venezuela Move

Reports that Chevron and Shell are close to major production agreements in Venezuela suggest potential long‑term production upside if deals proceed and sanctions/geopolitics allow. Neutral Sentiment: Chevron won a new exploration block in Libya — this expands resource exposure but adds country risk; impact depends on project success and regional stability. Libya Expansion

Chevron won a new exploration block in Libya — this expands resource exposure but adds country risk; impact depends on project success and regional stability. Neutral Sentiment: Background piece on a former Chevron Venezuela executive (and alleged CIA informant) provides color on historical geopolitics but has limited direct market impact. Background on Venezuela Exec

Background piece on a former Chevron Venezuela executive (and alleged CIA informant) provides color on historical geopolitics but has limited direct market impact. Negative Sentiment: Barclays raised its price target to $180 but kept an “equal weight” rating — the target sits well below the current share price, implying limited upside from this influential house and signaling caution. Barclays Raises PT

Barclays raised its price target to $180 but kept an “equal weight” rating — the target sits well below the current share price, implying limited upside from this influential house and signaling caution. Negative Sentiment: Chevron agreed to a DOJ settlement over invalid renewable fuel credits, paying about $1M and retiring ~2M credits (~$3.6M value) — modest financially but a regulatory/compliance overhang. DOJ Settlement

Chevron agreed to a DOJ settlement over invalid renewable fuel credits, paying about $1M and retiring ~2M credits (~$3.6M value) — modest financially but a regulatory/compliance overhang. Negative Sentiment: Operational and geopolitical strains — force majeure at Israel’s Leviathan field, portfolio reshaping, and workforce reductions — increase near-term execution risk and uncertainty for production guidance. Geopolitics and Restructuring

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Here are the key news stories impacting Chevron this week:

CVX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Melius Research upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Chevron from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 23rd. TD Cowen raised their price target on Chevron from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Chevron from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.68.

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Chevron Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $196.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Chevron Corporation has a 1 year low of $132.04 and a 1 year high of $198.88. The company has a market capitalization of $392.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $177.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $45.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.18 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 6.51%.Chevron’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were given a $1.78 dividend. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.71. This represents a $7.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.91%.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron’s core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

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