Lagoda Investment Management L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in Ubiquiti Inc. $UI

Lagoda Investment Management L.P. cut its position in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Free Report) by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,725 shares during the quarter. Ubiquiti comprises 5.1% of Lagoda Investment Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Lagoda Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $8,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Ubiquiti by 33.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,494,000 after acquiring an additional 8,551 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in Ubiquiti by 22.1% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Ubiquiti by 12.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,886,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on UI. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Ubiquiti in a report on Monday, December 29th. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $720.00 price objective on shares of Ubiquiti in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Zacks Research upgraded Ubiquiti from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised Ubiquiti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ubiquiti from $455.00 to $527.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $615.67.

Ubiquiti Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of UI stock opened at $775.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.81 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $657.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $634.39. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 12 month low of $255.00 and a 12 month high of $803.59.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $814.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.95 million. Ubiquiti had a return on equity of 113.21% and a net margin of 29.90%.The firm’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ubiquiti Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.80%.

About Ubiquiti

(Free Report)

Ubiquiti Inc (NYSE: UI) is a U.S.-based technology company that designs and sells networking and wireless communication products for enterprise, service provider and consumer markets. Its product portfolio includes Wi‑Fi access points, routers and gateways, managed Ethernet switches, network management software, and IP surveillance systems. Ubiquiti’s offerings are organized under several well‑known lines—most notably UniFi for managed LAN/Wi‑Fi and networked video, AmpliFi for consumer Wi‑Fi, and product families targeting service‑provider and point‑to‑point wireless broadband applications.

The company emphasizes integrated hardware and software solutions, with centralized management and cloud‑enabled control as core features of its platform approach.

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