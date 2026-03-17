L2 Asset Management LLC Sells 412 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX

L2 Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,722 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. L2 Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 30 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $1,611.00 price target on Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $1,200.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,573.67.

Insider Transactions at Comfort Systems USA

In related news, CFO William George III sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,434.97, for a total transaction of $12,914,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 37,824 shares in the company, valued at $54,276,305.28. This represents a 19.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Darcy Anderson sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,369.74, for a total transaction of $6,163,830.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 18,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,703,260.90. This represents a 19.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,288 shares of company stock valued at $53,677,038. 1.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Comfort Systems USA Trading Up 3.7%

Shares of FIX opened at $1,415.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.21. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $276.44 and a 52-week high of $1,500.00. The firm has a market cap of $49.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.98 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,249.64 and its 200-day moving average is $1,013.52.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The construction company reported $9.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.75 by $2.62. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 48.52% and a net margin of 11.23%.Comfort Systems USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.09 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is presently 9.69%.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

(Free Report)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc is a U.S.-based mechanical contracting company that provides a range of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) services to commercial, industrial and institutional customers. The company focuses on the design, installation, maintenance and repair of HVAC systems, and it supports projects from initial engineering and system selection through long-term service agreements and upgrades.

Its service offerings include new construction and retrofit installations, preventive and corrective maintenance, emergency repair, energy management and building automation systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.