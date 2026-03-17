L2 Asset Management LLC Purchases 34,053 Shares of Schwab High Yield Bond ETF $SCYB

Posted by on Mar 17th, 2026

L2 Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCYBFree Report) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,164 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,053 shares during the period. L2 Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Schwab High Yield Bond ETF worth $5,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab High Yield Bond ETF by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 1,647,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,450,000 after acquiring an additional 652,496 shares in the last quarter. Dahring Cusmano LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,451,000. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,706,000. Breakthru Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,432,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $4,188,000.

Schwab High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCYB stock opened at $26.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.28 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.49. Schwab High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.73 and a fifty-two week high of $26.78.

Schwab High Yield Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1449 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.7%.

Schwab High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Schwab High Yield Bond ETF (SCYB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated high-yield, US corporate bonds, selected and weighted based on market value. SCYB was launched on Jul 11, 2023 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

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Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Schwab High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCYB)

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