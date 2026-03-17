L2 Asset Management LLC Purchases 29,716 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. $EQH

L2 Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 261.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,101 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,716 shares during the quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Equitable were worth $2,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Equitable in the 2nd quarter worth $703,060,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Equitable by 49.5% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,012,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,232,000 after buying an additional 3,645,301 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Equitable in the third quarter worth about $101,547,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in Equitable by 71.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,565,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia boosted its position in Equitable by 4,141.8% during the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,235,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206,122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 39,700 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $1,834,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 652,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,166,059. This trade represents a 5.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nick Lane sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.65, for a total value of $1,429,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 99,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,762,998.70. This trade represents a 23.08% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 146,190 shares of company stock valued at $6,924,120. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of NYSE EQH opened at $37.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.13. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.79 and a 52-week high of $56.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.42, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of -7.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.12.

Equitable declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Equitable Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -22.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equitable in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Weiss Ratings cut Equitable from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $60.00 price objective on Equitable in a report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Equitable from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.64.

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Equitable Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equitable Holdings, Inc (NYSE: EQH) is a leading provider of life insurance, annuities and retirement plan services in the United States. Through its insurance subsidiary, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company, the firm offers a broad range of permanent and term life insurance products designed to help individuals and families manage risk and build wealth. In addition, Equitable provides fixed, variable and indexed annuity solutions to support income planning in retirement, as well as a suite of group retirement and pension plan services for employers and plan sponsors.

The company also maintains an asset management arm that delivers investment strategies across equities, fixed income and alternative asset classes for both retail and institutional clients.

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