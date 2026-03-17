L2 Asset Management LLC Purchases 20,329 Shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF $VWOB

L2 Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,135 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,329 shares during the period. L2 Asset Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF worth $6,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VWOB. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 1,428.6% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 32.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter.

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Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5%

NASDAQ:VWOB opened at $66.29 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.58 and a 200-day moving average of $67.39. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $60.90 and a 52 week high of $68.40.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.3196 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

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