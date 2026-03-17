L2 Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company $WFC

L2 Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,344 shares during the period. L2 Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $4,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,433,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.7% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 12,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 409.2% in the third quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 58,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,902,000 after acquiring an additional 77,391 shares in the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 11.1% in the third quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 21,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $75.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $233.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.49. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $58.42 and a 1 year high of $97.76.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 17.27%.The business had revenue of $21.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 6th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Ellen R. Patterson sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.40, for a total transaction of $5,244,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 169,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,813,950.40. The trade was a 26.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bridget E. Engle sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.10, for a total transaction of $2,613,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 83,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,270,933.80. The trade was a 26.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 115,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,050,000. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Argus boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $94.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.03.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company is a diversified, U.S.-based financial services company headquartered in San Francisco, California. Founded in 1852 by Henry Wells and William G. Fargo, the firm has evolved from its origins in express delivery and pioneer-era banking into one of the largest full-service banks in the United States. The company provides a broad range of financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial, and institutional clients. Charles W. Scharf serves as chief executive officer.

Wells Fargo operates across several core business segments, including consumer banking and lending, commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, and wealth and investment management.

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