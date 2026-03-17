L2 Asset Management LLC Invests $3.36 Million in Exelixis, Inc. $EXEL

L2 Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 81,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,364,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EXEL. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Exelixis by 95.1% during the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 599 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its position in Exelixis by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Luminist Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelixis by 2,740.0% in the 2nd quarter. Luminist Capital LLC now owns 710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Dana Aftab sold 47,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $2,132,351.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 616,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,416,717. This trade represents a 7.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brenda Hefti sold 18,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total value of $821,622.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 96,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,247,493.12. This trade represents a 16.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 362,849 shares of company stock worth $15,917,463. Company insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Stock Down 0.4%

NASDAQ EXEL opened at $41.07 on Tuesday. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.38 and a 52 week high of $49.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.73. The firm has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.41.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. Exelixis had a net margin of 33.73% and a return on equity of 36.29%. The company had revenue of $598.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Exelixis’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EXEL shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Exelixis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Exelixis from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. UBS Group set a $41.00 target price on Exelixis in a research report on Monday, January 5th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Exelixis from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Exelixis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.94.

Get Our Latest Analysis on EXEL

Exelixis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exelixis, Inc is a biotechnology company specializing in the discovery, development and commercialization of small molecule therapies primarily for the treatment of cancer. Building on a platform that leverages model organism genetics and high-throughput screening, the company focuses its research on kinase inhibitors that modulate critical signaling pathways involved in tumor growth and metastasis. Exelixis’s translational research approach aims to advance novel compounds from early-stage discovery through clinical development and regulatory approval.

The company’s most recognized products include CABOMETYX® (cabozantinib), approved for the treatment of advanced renal cell carcinoma and hepatocellular carcinoma, and COMETRIQ® (cabozantinib) for metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.