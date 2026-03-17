L2 Asset Management LLC Invests $1.70 Million in AngloGold Ashanti PLC $AU

L2 Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti PLC (NYSE:AU – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 24,218 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,703,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calydon Capital bought a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 58,664 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,126,000 after buying an additional 20,471 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 229,245 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $16,123,000 after buying an additional 31,078 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 827.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 522,592 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,754,000 after buying an additional 466,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,015 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.09% of the company’s stock.

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AngloGold Ashanti Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of AU stock opened at $96.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $48.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 0.55. AngloGold Ashanti PLC has a 1 year low of $31.91 and a 1 year high of $129.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.06.

AngloGold Ashanti Cuts Dividend

AngloGold Ashanti ( NYSE:AU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 20th. The mining company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. AngloGold Ashanti had a return on equity of 29.70% and a net margin of 26.65%. As a group, equities analysts predict that AngloGold Ashanti PLC will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.173 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. AngloGold Ashanti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 133.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on AngloGold Ashanti from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on AngloGold Ashanti from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Zacks Research downgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AU

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

(Free Report)

AngloGold Ashanti is a global gold mining company engaged in the exploration, development, production, processing and sale of gold. Headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa, the company’s core activities span the full mining value chain from greenfield exploration and mine development through to ore processing and rehabilitation. Gold is the primary commodity produced, with individual operations sometimes yielding other by‑products depending on local geology and processing methods.

The company was formed in 2004 through the merger of AngloGold and Ashanti Goldfields, creating a diversified international gold producer.

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