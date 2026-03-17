L2 Asset Management LLC Has $2.93 Million Stock Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. $OMC

L2 Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 38.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 22,290 shares during the period. L2 Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $2,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OMC. Capital A Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 548.3% during the second quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in Omnicom Group by 2,126.7% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Omnicom Group by 289.4% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 366 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 404 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Watch Advisors INC bought a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $77.00 target price (down from $87.00) on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Monday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

Shares of OMC opened at $78.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.71. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.33 and a 1 year high of $87.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. Omnicom Group had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 25.65%. The business’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 653.06%.

Omnicom Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 38.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc (NYSE: OMC) is a global marketing and corporate communications holding company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1986 through the merger of the BBDO, DDB and Needham Harper agencies, Omnicom has built a portfolio of leading brands and networks serving clients across diverse industries.

The company’s primary business activities encompass advertising, strategic media planning and buying, digital and interactive marketing, direct and promotional marketing, public relations, and customer relationship management.

See Also

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