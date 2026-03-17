L2 Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

L2 Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,946 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,402 shares during the period. Qualcomm accounts for about 1.1% of L2 Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. L2 Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Qualcomm were worth $7,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Westerkirk Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Qualcomm during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,539,000. MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH acquired a new position in Qualcomm in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,896,000. Inscription Capital LLC grew its position in Qualcomm by 58.1% in the third quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 13,055 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 4,799 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Qualcomm by 1.7% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,004,339 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $167,082,000 after acquiring an additional 16,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplify Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Qualcomm during the third quarter worth $725,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Daiwa Securities Group lowered Qualcomm from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Qualcomm from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Qualcomm in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Susquehanna cut shares of Qualcomm from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Qualcomm from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.00.

Qualcomm Trading Down 0.3%

QCOM opened at $129.39 on Tuesday. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 52 week low of $120.80 and a 52 week high of $205.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.16. The firm has a market cap of $138.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73 and a beta of 1.25.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The wireless technology company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.12. Qualcomm had a return on equity of 44.09% and a net margin of 11.96%.The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Qualcomm has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.450-2.650 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Qualcomm Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Qualcomm’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.55%.

Insider Activity at Qualcomm

In other Qualcomm news, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.12, for a total transaction of $1,751,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 44,803 shares in the company, valued at $7,845,901.36. This represents a 18.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Heather S. Ace sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $438,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 16,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,841. This represents a 16.33% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,404 shares of company stock valued at $3,672,557. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

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About Qualcomm

(Free Report)

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

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