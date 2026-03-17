K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUF) Downgraded by Scotiabank to Strong Sell

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Scotiabank from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, DZ Bank cut shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Strong Sell”.

Get K+S Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on KPLUF

K+S Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 1.8%

About K+S Aktiengesellschaft

OTCMKTS:KPLUF opened at $20.62 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.69. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $13.04 and a fifty-two week high of $21.21.

(Get Free Report)

K+S Aktiengesellschaft is a Germany-based specialty chemicals and fertilizer company with a primary focus on the extraction and production of potash and salt. The company traces its origins back to the late 19th century, when potassium mining began in the Werra district of central Germany. Today, K+S operates as an independent publicly traded enterprise, leveraging decades of experience in mineral resources to serve agricultural and industrial markets worldwide.

The company’s core business activities include the mining, processing and marketing of potash and magnesium products for use in crop nutrition, as well as the sale of salt for de-icing, water treatment and industrial applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.