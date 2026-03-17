Kora Management LP Has $13.59 Million Holdings in Unity Software Inc. $U

Kora Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 339,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252,000 shares during the quarter. Unity Software makes up about 1.4% of Kora Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Kora Management LP owned approximately 0.08% of Unity Software worth $13,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of U. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Unity Software by 10.8% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Unity Software by 12.9% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Unity Software by 1.8% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Unity Software by 88.1% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Unity Software by 28.4% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Jarrod Yahes sold 6,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total value of $130,491.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 728,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,317,852.43. This trade represents a 0.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Alexander Blum sold 2,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total transaction of $47,669.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 548,425 shares in the company, valued at $10,288,453. This trade represents a 0.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,684 shares of company stock valued at $773,350. 3.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Unity Software Price Performance

NYSE U opened at $19.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.15. Unity Software Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.33 and a twelve month high of $52.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of -20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $503.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.64 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 21.77%.The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on U shares. Citizens Jmp decreased their price target on Unity Software from $50.00 to $37.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Bank of America raised Unity Software from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Unity Software from $60.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Unity Software from $47.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unity Software has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.73.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on U

About Unity Software

(Free Report)

Unity Software is a leading provider of a real-time 3D development platform that enables creators across industries to design, build and operate interactive, real-time experiences. Originally focused on the game development market, Unity’s technology now extends into sectors such as film, automotive, architecture, engineering and construction, delivering immersive content for mobile, desktop, console, augmented reality and virtual reality devices. The company’s core offering comprises a suite of authoring tools, runtime engines and cloud services that streamline the creation and deployment of interactive 3D applications.

The Unity Editor serves as the central hub where developers design scenes, script behavior and iterate on assets.

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