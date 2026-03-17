Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $39.50 and last traded at $38.94, with a volume of 21386 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KOP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Koppers in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Zacks Research raised shares of Koppers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Koppers from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

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Koppers Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $750.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.11. Koppers had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $432.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Koppers has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.200-5.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Koppers Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a positive change from Koppers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio is 13.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Koppers

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Koppers by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 954,431 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,724,000 after purchasing an additional 139,600 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of Koppers during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,635,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Koppers during the second quarter worth approximately $872,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Koppers by 145.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 186,729 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,003,000 after acquiring an additional 110,577 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in Koppers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,528,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Koppers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Koppers Company, Inc is a global specialty chemicals and materials manufacturer serving diverse industrial markets. The company operates through two primary segments: Carbon Materials & Chemicals, which produces a range of coal tar–based products, phenolic specialties and carbon compounds; and Railroad Products & Services, which offers wood treating and infrastructure services for rail and utility customers.

In its Carbon Materials & Chemicals segment, Koppers supplies coal tar pitch, refined creosote, coal tar‐based distillates and phenolic resins used in aluminum smelting, graphite electrode manufacture, carbon fiber production, and water treatment applications.

Further Reading

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