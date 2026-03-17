Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $91.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $74.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Kontoor Brands from $118.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Kontoor Brands from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Kontoor Brands in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th.

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Kontoor Brands Price Performance

Shares of KTB opened at $67.24 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.88 and its 200-day moving average is $71.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.15. Kontoor Brands has a fifty-two week low of $50.00 and a fifty-two week high of $87.00.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.08. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 62.02%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. Kontoor Brands’s revenue was up 45.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Kontoor Brands has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-6.500 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Kontoor Brands will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

Kontoor Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.35%.

Institutional Trading of Kontoor Brands

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 73.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 2,538.5% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 2,614.3% in the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in Kontoor Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Kontoor Brands by 532.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

About Kontoor Brands

(Get Free Report)

Kontoor Brands, Inc is a global apparel company best known for its Wrangler and Lee denim and lifestyle brands. Established as an independent, publicly traded company in May 2019 following a spin-off from VF Corporation, Kontoor leverages a legacy that dates back to 1889 with the founding of Lee and to 1947 with the introduction of the Wrangler brand. The company focuses on designing, manufacturing and distributing premium, casual and workwear apparel, including jeans, pants, shorts, shirts, jackets and complementary accessories.

Kontoor Brands operates a diversified sales model that combines wholesale partnerships with leading retailers, distribution through e-commerce channels and select direct-to-consumer formats.

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