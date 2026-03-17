Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. Has $154.88 Million Position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. $SIRI

Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. lowered its position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,654,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,247 shares during the quarter. Sirius XM makes up approximately 8.2% of Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. owned about 1.98% of Sirius XM worth $154,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SIRI. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $622,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in Sirius XM by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 925,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,861,000 after purchasing an additional 92,111 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in Sirius XM by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 16,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sirius XM by 36.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sirius XM in the second quarter worth $208,000. 10.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings lowered Sirius XM from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Sirius XM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Sirius XM in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group set a $24.00 price target on Sirius XM in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.44.

Sirius XM Stock Performance

Sirius XM stock opened at $22.40 on Tuesday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.69 and a fifty-two week high of $24.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.92.

Sirius XM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 11th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 11th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.8%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is 48.21%.

Sirius XM Profile

(Free Report)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc is a leading audio entertainment company specializing in subscription-based satellite and streaming radio services. Formed in 2008 through the merger of Sirius Satellite Radio and XM Satellite Radio, the company delivers a broad range of programming across music, sports, news, talk and comedy channels. Sirius XM’s offerings include exclusive live sports play-by-play, artist-curated music channels, news coverage from major networks and original talk and entertainment series.

Headquartered in New York City, Sirius XM serves listeners throughout the United States and Canada, reaching tens of millions of subscribers.

Further Reading

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