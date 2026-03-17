Knollwood Investment Advisory LLC Acquires New Position in Sandisk Corporation $SNDK

Knollwood Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 5,705 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $640,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNDK. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Sandisk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sandisk in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sandisk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sandisk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sandisk during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

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Insider Activity at Sandisk

In other news, Director Miyuki Suzuki sold 3,500 shares of Sandisk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.53, for a total value of $2,196,355.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 9,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,216,939.71. The trade was a 26.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Sandisk in a report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research upgraded Sandisk from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. UBS Group set a $1,000.00 target price on Sandisk in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Wedbush upped their price target on Sandisk from $600.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Sandisk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $542.85.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SNDK

Sandisk Stock Performance

Shares of SNDK stock opened at $703.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 3.11. The firm has a market cap of $103.86 billion and a P/E ratio of -92.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $549.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $305.78. Sandisk Corporation has a one year low of $27.89 and a one year high of $725.00.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported $6.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $2.89. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Sandisk had a negative net margin of 11.66% and a positive return on equity of 10.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Sandisk Profile

(Free Report)

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

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