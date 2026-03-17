Knoll Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. $TFPM

Knoll Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 58,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,720,000. Triple Flag Precious Metals accounts for approximately 0.9% of Knoll Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,371,000. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 215.1% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 81,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after buying an additional 55,878 shares during the last quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter worth $15,322,000. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,563,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,003,000. 82.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Triple Flag Precious Metals Stock Performance

Shares of TFPM opened at $36.59 on Tuesday. Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $17.72 and a fifty-two week high of $41.70. The firm has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of -0.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.91.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

Triple Flag Precious Metals ( NYSE:TFPM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $118.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.92 million. Triple Flag Precious Metals had a net margin of 61.74% and a return on equity of 10.82%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.0575 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. Triple Flag Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TFPM. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Triple Flag Precious Metals from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Zacks Research upgraded Triple Flag Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TFPM

Triple Flag Precious Metals Profile

(Free Report)

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. is a Toronto-based precious metals streaming and royalty company traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker TFPM. The company specializes in providing upfront financing to mining operators in exchange for the right to purchase a fixed percentage of future gold and silver production at discounted prices. By structuring these streaming and royalty agreements, Triple Flag Precious Metals aims to optimize its capital deployment and maintain a predictable cost profile while benefitting from upside in precious metal prices.

Since its formation in mid-2022, Triple Flag Precious Metals has established a diversified portfolio of streaming and royalty assets across a variety of jurisdictions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM – Free Report).

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