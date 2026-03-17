KKM Financial LLC Buys 2,297 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

KKM Financial LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 12.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 2.1% of KKM Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. KKM Financial LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hayek Kallen Investment Management increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the third quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 29,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,252,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,033.3% in the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,155,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $679,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964,958 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 96,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,436,000 after purchasing an additional 10,328 shares during the period. Finally, Fagan Associates Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 62,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,571,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on JPM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Daiwa Securities Group raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $345.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Freedom Capital raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $386.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $340.00.

Key Stories Impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $286.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $305.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $308.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $771.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.06. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $202.16 and a 12-month high of $337.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.93 by $0.30. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The business had revenue of $45.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.81 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.80, for a total value of $1,064,771.20. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 65,353 shares in the company, valued at $20,442,418.40. The trade was a 4.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 2,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.79, for a total value of $904,901.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 26,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,350,241.84. The trade was a 9.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,596 shares of company stock valued at $22,067,932. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm’s principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.