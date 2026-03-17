Kintayl Capital LP Sells 5,821 Shares of Phillips 66 $PSX

Kintayl Capital LP reduced its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,821 shares during the quarter. Phillips 66 comprises approximately 2.5% of Kintayl Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Kintayl Capital LP’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $3,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth $32,000. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the third quarter worth $36,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at $38,000. 76.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PSX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $162.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Friday, February 6th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $172.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Friday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $154.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Friday, February 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.33.

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In other news, Director Lisa Ann Davis sold 3,800 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.37, for a total value of $662,606.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 8,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,517,193.37. The trade was a 30.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brian Mandell sold 42,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.53, for a total value of $7,255,884.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 61,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,442,200.35. This trade represents a 41.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 84,688 shares of company stock valued at $14,066,145. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Phillips 66 Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $173.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $152.11 and a 200-day moving average of $140.46. The stock has a market cap of $69.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.86. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $91.01 and a 52-week high of $178.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.32. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $32.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.95%.

About Phillips 66

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) is an independent energy manufacturing and logistics company engaged primarily in refining, midstream transportation, marketing and chemicals. The company processes crude oil into transportation fuels, lubricants and other petroleum products, operates pipeline and storage infrastructure, and participates in petrochemical production through strategic investments. Phillips 66 serves commercial, industrial and retail customers and positions its operations across the value chain of the downstream energy sector.

The company’s principal activities include refining crude oil into gasoline, diesel, jet fuel and feedstocks for petrochemical production; operating midstream assets such as pipelines, terminals and fractionators that move and store crude oil and natural gas liquids; and marketing and distributing fuels and lubricants through wholesale and retail channels.

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