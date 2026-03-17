Kintayl Capital LP Has $2.30 Million Holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF $ICSH

Kintayl Capital LP decreased its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,820 shares during the quarter. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF accounts for 1.4% of Kintayl Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Kintayl Capital LP’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF were worth $2,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,178,000. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 157.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 995,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,501,000 after acquiring an additional 608,720 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,994,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,544,000 after acquiring an additional 561,690 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,597,000. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth increased its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 28.4% in the third quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 2,075,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,318,000 after acquiring an additional 459,547 shares during the last quarter.

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iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ICSH opened at $50.58 on Tuesday. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF has a one year low of $50.40 and a one year high of $50.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.65.

About iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report).

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