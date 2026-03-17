Kintayl Capital LP Buys Shares of 38,100 Norfolk Southern Corporation $NSC

Kintayl Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 38,100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $11,446,000. Norfolk Southern makes up about 7.1% of Kintayl Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. L2 Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. LRT Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 10.3% in the third quarter. LRT Capital Management LLC now owns 6,158 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 6.3% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 22.0% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 8,392 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the third quarter worth $25,000. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $290.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $65.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Norfolk Southern Corporation has a 12 month low of $201.63 and a 12 month high of $319.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $300.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $292.33.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.46. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 23.59%.The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Corporation will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 6th were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 6th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 42.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Evercore lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $298.00 to $299.00 in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $354.00 to $297.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $317.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seventeen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.95.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NSC

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation is a major U.S. freight railroad company that provides rail transportation and related logistics services. As a Class I carrier, the company operates an extensive network across the eastern United States and offers scheduled freight service for a broad range of industries. Its core operations include long-haul and regional rail freight transportation, intermodal services that move containers and trailers between rail and other modes, and terminal and switching services that support efficient rail shipments for industrial and port customers.

The company transports a variety of commodities, serving sectors such as coal and energy, automotive and automotive parts, chemicals, agriculture, metals and construction materials, and consumer goods.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.