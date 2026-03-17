Kinloch Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Amcor PLC $AMCR

Kinloch Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amcor PLC (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 19.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 420,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,586 shares during the quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $3,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMCR. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amcor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Amcor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new stake in Amcor during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Amcor in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Amcor by 81.8% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. 45.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Amcor Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Amcor stock opened at $40.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Amcor PLC has a 12-month low of $38.33 and a 12-month high of $50.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.78.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. Amcor had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.1% on a year-over-year basis. Amcor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.150 EPS. Analysts predict that Amcor PLC will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 25th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.4%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 169.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on AMCR. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Amcor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amcor in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Amcor in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird set a $54.00 target price on Amcor in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Amcor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.88.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Amcor

About Amcor

(Free Report)

Amcor (NYSE: AMCR) is a global packaging company specializing in the design, development and production of flexible and rigid packaging solutions for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other consumer and industrial products. The company’s product portfolio encompasses flexible films, pouches, specialty cartons, rigid containers, metal closures and dispensing systems. Amcor’s packaging solutions are engineered to preserve product quality, extend shelf life and meet the specific requirements of a wide range of end markets.

Founded in its current form in 2005 following a spin-off from a mining conglomerate, Amcor expanded its capabilities and geographic footprint through organic investments and strategic acquisitions.

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