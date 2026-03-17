Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. Acquires New Position in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 30,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,293,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 37.9% in the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 324 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 47,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.45, for a total transaction of $14,341,182.30. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 13,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,987,279.15. This represents a 78.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.38, for a total transaction of $9,859,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,674,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,028,012.80. The trade was a 1.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,076,615 shares of company stock valued at $107,809,111. Corporate insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Alphabet

Alphabet Trading Up 1.1%

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $305.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.27, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.53 and a twelve month high of $349.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $318.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $291.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.25. Alphabet had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 32.81%.The firm had revenue of $113.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.24 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $360.00 price target (up from $315.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Daiwa Securities Group raised their price objective on Alphabet from $333.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Citizens Jmp restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $385.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-three have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $367.18.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GOOGL

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google’s core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google’s consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

See Also

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