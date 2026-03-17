Kinetic Partners Management LP Trims Stake in Shopify Inc. $SHOP

Kinetic Partners Management LP lessened its position in Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 72.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,626 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 99,900 shares during the quarter. Kinetic Partners Management LP’s holdings in Shopify were worth $5,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in Shopify in the second quarter worth $27,000. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its position in Shopify by 47.5% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 233 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Estabrook Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective (down from $181.00) on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, TD Cowen raised Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.38.

Shopify Stock Performance

Shopify stock opened at $126.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $165.07 billion, a PE ratio of 136.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 2.83. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $69.84 and a one year high of $182.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $133.12 and a 200 day moving average of $148.62.

About Shopify

(Free Report)

Shopify is a Canadian commerce technology company that provides a cloud-based platform for businesses to create, manage and scale online and physical retail stores. Its core offering is a software-as-a-service e-commerce platform that enables merchants to build customizable storefronts, manage product catalogs, process orders, and handle inventory. Shopify also supports omnichannel selling through integrated point-of-sale (POS) systems for in-person transactions.

Beyond storefront software, Shopify offers a range of merchant services and tools designed to simplify commerce operations.

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