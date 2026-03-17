Kinetic Partners Management LP Purchases New Stake in Core & Main, Inc. $CNM

Kinetic Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 317,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,113,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modern Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Core & Main by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Core & Main by 0.6% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 43,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in Core & Main by 5.6% in the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Core & Main by 145.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Core & Main by 3.6% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. 94.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Core & Main from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Core & Main from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Core & Main from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Core & Main from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Core & Main presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Core & Main Stock Performance

Shares of CNM stock opened at $47.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.30. Core & Main, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.17 and a 52 week high of $67.18. The company has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.98.

Core & Main declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Core & Main

(Free Report)

Core & Main, Inc (NYSE:CNM) is a leading distributor of water, sewer, storm drainage and fire protection products across North America. The company’s product portfolio includes valves, hydrants, pipe and fittings, meters, couplings and other essential components that support municipal, industrial and environmental infrastructure projects. By combining a comprehensive inventory with logistics and technical support, Core & Main helps customers address complex water system and distribution challenges.

With more than 300 branch locations and over 3,500 employees, Core & Main serves a diverse customer base that includes municipalities, contractors, engineers and utility providers.

Further Reading

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