Kinetic Partners Management LP Invests $23.68 Million in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX

Kinetic Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 100,300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $23,677,000. Seagate Technology accounts for about 1.1% of Kinetic Partners Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $1,187,621,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 1,072.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,949,512 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $696,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697,957 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $197,027,000. Soroban Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 1,468.1% in the 2nd quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 1,417,600 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $204,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trivest Advisors Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the third quarter valued at about $170,435,000. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on STX shares. BNP Paribas Exane upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $430.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $370.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Zacks Research raised Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. KeyCorp set a $500.00 price target on Seagate Technology in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $370.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $447.35.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:STX opened at $398.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63. The company has a market capitalization of $86.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $380.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $293.80. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a twelve month low of $63.19 and a twelve month high of $459.84.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.34. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 936.38% and a net margin of 19.59%.The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Seagate Technology has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.200-3.600 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Seagate Technology news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.56, for a total transaction of $5,711,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 429,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,760,816.20. This trade represents a 4.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jay L. Geldmacher sold 925 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.02, for a total transaction of $414,418.50. Following the sale, the director owned 223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,908.46. This trade represents a 80.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 89,051 shares of company stock worth $34,430,409 in the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Seagate Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ: STX) is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage products and systems. The firm’s product portfolio includes traditional hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), hybrid storage devices and integrated storage systems aimed at enterprise, cloud, OEM and consumer markets. Seagate also provides services that support its hardware offerings, including data recovery and storage management solutions.

Seagate’s products are used in a wide array of applications, from large-scale data centers and cloud infrastructure to desktop and portable consumer devices.

See Also

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