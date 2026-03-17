Kinetic Partners Management LP Has $55.65 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Kinetic Partners Management LP lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 107.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 228,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 118,200 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.7% of Kinetic Partners Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Kinetic Partners Management LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $55,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth $4,298,572,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Alphabet by 8.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,529,742 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,240,469,000 after buying an additional 7,904,434 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 416,753,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $73,927,821,000 after buying an additional 5,182,111 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 9,808,152 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,388,775,000 after acquiring an additional 4,154,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 17,547.9% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,122,727 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $731,331,000 after acquiring an additional 4,099,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 47,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.45, for a total transaction of $14,341,182.30. Following the transaction, the insider owned 13,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,987,279.15. This trade represents a 78.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 955 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total transaction of $284,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 9,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,955,564. The trade was a 8.78% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,076,615 shares of company stock valued at $107,809,111. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Alphabet

Alphabet Stock Performance

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $304.42 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.66 and a fifty-two week high of $350.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $319.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $291.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.16, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The information services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $113.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.24 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 32.81%.The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price (up from $375.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. DA Davidson set a $300.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $365.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, January 5th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $395.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $345.71.

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About Alphabet

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Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as “Other Bets.” Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company’s history.

Alphabet’s core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company’s ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

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