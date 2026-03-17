Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAF) Short Interest Update

Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 188,487 shares, a decrease of 21.6% from the February 12th total of 240,484 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 774 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 243.5 days. Based on an average trading volume of 774 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 243.5 days.

Kerry Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:KRYAF opened at $86.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.26. Kerry Group has a twelve month low of $84.31 and a twelve month high of $106.00.

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About Kerry Group

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Kerry Group is a global food ingredients and flavors company that develops, manufactures and supplies taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage and pharmaceutical industries. The company operates through two main divisions: Taste & Nutrition, which provides flavors, specialty ingredients and integrated systems to food and drink manufacturers, and Consumer Foods, which offers branded cheese, meats and convenience foods in selected markets. Its product portfolio spans savory and sweet taste systems, dairy and plant-based ingredients, culinary seasonings, bakery and beverage solutions.

Since its founding in 1972 by a group of dairy farmers in County Kerry, Ireland, Kerry Group has grown into one of the world’s leading providers of food ingredients.

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