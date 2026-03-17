Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded Karooooo from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Karooooo in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Karooooo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Karooooo

Karooooo Stock Up 1.2%

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Telemark Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Karooooo in the second quarter valued at about $11,028,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd raised its stake in Karooooo by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd now owns 238,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,833,000 after purchasing an additional 67,322 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Karooooo by 699.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 55,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 48,644 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Karooooo by 115.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 74,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,234,000 after purchasing an additional 39,709 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new position in shares of Karooooo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,651,000.

Shares of KARO opened at $47.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Karooooo has a 52 week low of $35.88 and a 52 week high of $63.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.31.

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Karooooo had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 31.83%. The firm had revenue of $82.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.04 million. Karooooo has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.876-2.049 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Karooooo will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Karooooo Company Profile

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Karooooo Ltd is a global provider of telematics software-as-a-service solutions for vehicle and fleet management. Through its flagship platform, the company delivers real-time GPS tracking, stolen vehicle recovery and driver behaviour analytics, enabling commercial fleets and automotive insurers to optimise operations, increase safety and reduce costs.

Karooooo’s SaaS platform integrates proprietary hardware devices with cloud-based analytics and mobile applications. Customers gain access to live vehicle location data, engine diagnostics, route planning tools and customizable reporting dashboards.

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