Kaia One Day Trading Volume Reaches $12.39 Million (KAIA)

Kaia (KAIA) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 17th. Kaia has a total market cap of $344.12 million and approximately $12.39 million worth of Kaia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kaia token can now be bought for approximately $0.0549 or 0.00000074 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Kaia has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $73,940.18 or 1.00158508 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Kaia Token Profile

Kaia’s genesis date was August 28th, 2024. Kaia’s total supply is 6,269,485,080 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,269,457,872 tokens. The official website for Kaia is www.kaia.io. Kaia’s official Twitter account is @kaiachain. The Reddit community for Kaia is https://reddit.com/r/kaiachain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kaia’s official message board is www.medium.com/kaiachain.

Kaia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaia (KAIA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the KAIA platform. Kaia has a current supply of 6,269,209,124.423397 with 6,269,209,143.601026 in circulation. The last known price of Kaia is 0.05488441 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 185 active market(s) with $13,212,390.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaia.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kaia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kaia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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