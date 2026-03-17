KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd Raises Stake in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 35.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 98,432 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 25,778 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for about 3.3% of KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $32,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kitching Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter worth $225,000. Hayek Kallen Investment Management acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at $263,000. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 523.4% in the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 312,376 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $103,056,000 after purchasing an additional 262,265 shares during the period. ICONIQ Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 296.9% in the 3rd quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 428,009 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $141,204,000 after purchasing an additional 320,179 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 321,298 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $105,999,000 after purchasing an additional 48,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

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Broadcom News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wall Street remains highly bullish — nearly all covering analysts rate AVGO Buy and median price targets sit well above the current level, supporting upside expectations. Read More.

Wall Street remains highly bullish — nearly all covering analysts rate AVGO Buy and median price targets sit well above the current level, supporting upside expectations. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Company fundamentals and guidance are backing the AI story: recent quarterly results beat estimates, Broadcom reported large AI revenue (reported ~$12B FY25) and guided substantial AI revenue for the quarter — commentary that validates continued demand from hyperscalers and AI custom chip builds. Read More.

Company fundamentals and guidance are backing the AI story: recent quarterly results beat estimates, Broadcom reported large AI revenue (reported ~$12B FY25) and guided substantial AI revenue for the quarter — commentary that validates continued demand from hyperscalers and AI custom chip builds. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Capital return activity is notable — Broadcom is stepping up buybacks, which can support the share price by reducing float and signaling management confidence. Read More.

Capital return activity is notable — Broadcom is stepping up buybacks, which can support the share price by reducing float and signaling management confidence. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Product and roadmap news: Broadcom announced availability of the Taurus™ BCM83640, reinforcing its competitive position in networking and AI infrastructure components. Product cadence helps underwrite medium‑term revenue growth. Read More.

Product and roadmap news: Broadcom announced availability of the Taurus™ BCM83640, reinforcing its competitive position in networking and AI infrastructure components. Product cadence helps underwrite medium‑term revenue growth. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Political/investor-interest signal: multiple members of Congress disclosed buys of AVGO — a datapoint that can attract retail attention but is informational rather than a direct catalyst. Read More.

Political/investor-interest signal: multiple members of Congress disclosed buys of AVGO — a datapoint that can attract retail attention but is informational rather than a direct catalyst. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Institutional trimming: Ameriprise disclosed a ~6.6% reduction in its AVGO position, a small headwind that could add selling pressure if other large holders follow suit. Read More.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total transaction of $10,434,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 277,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,428,573.34. This trade represents a 9.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 130,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.02, for a total transaction of $42,382,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 595,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,189,900.76. This trade represents a 17.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Insiders sold a total of 429,844 shares of company stock worth $145,624,987 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AVGO. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird set a $420.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Wolfe Research raised Broadcom from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 30th. UBS Group set a $475.00 price target on Broadcom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Broadcom from $458.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $435.30.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Broadcom

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $324.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $332.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $345.10. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.10 and a fifty-two week high of $414.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.22.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.02. Broadcom had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 36.57%.The company had revenue of $19.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.78%.

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company’s semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom’s portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

Further Reading

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