JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

Shares of JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 356,736 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 188% from the previous session’s volume of 124,023 shares.The stock last traded at $69.78 and had previously closed at $69.44.

JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF Trading Up 0.6%

The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.73.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 334.8% in the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000.

About JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF

The JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (JMOM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Momentum Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap companies with strong momentum, weighted by optimized market-cap. JMOM was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

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