JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO) Short Interest Up 16.1% in February

JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 187,847 shares, a growth of 16.1% from the February 12th total of 161,808 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 267,830 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 267,830 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HELO. Gilpin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. High Note Wealth LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

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JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF stock traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $65.67. 27,265 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,661. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 0.58. JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF has a 1-year low of $56.11 and a 1-year high of $67.60.

About JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF

The JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (HELO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively manages a large-cap US equity portfolio with a laddered options overlay that seeks to provide downside protection, while foregoing some upside potential. The fund aims for enhanced risk-adjusted return over a full market cycle with lower volatility than traditional equity strategies HELO was launched on Sep 28, 2023 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

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