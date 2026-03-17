JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF $JCPB Shares Acquired by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,938,811 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 303,831 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF were worth $139,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCPB. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 34.2% during the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,425,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659,142 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,414,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,131,000 after purchasing an additional 355,956 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 5,846,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,992,000 after buying an additional 2,630,014 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,987,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,597,000 after buying an additional 91,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,911,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,982,000 after buying an additional 139,446 shares during the period.

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JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of BATS:JCPB opened at $47.22 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.56 and a fifty-two week high of $48.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.56. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 60.35 and a beta of 0.24.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.1859 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

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