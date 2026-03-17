JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 22,965,132 shares, an increase of 15.5% from the February 12th total of 19,886,105 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,096,713 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 10,096,713 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on JPM. HSBC set a $319.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $386.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $334.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $340.00.

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JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $1.01 on Tuesday, hitting $287.17. The stock had a trading volume of 4,456,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,092,561. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $305.77 and a 200 day moving average of $308.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $774.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.06. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $202.16 and a twelve month high of $337.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.93 by $0.30. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The firm had revenue of $45.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.40, for a total value of $1,042,985.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 61,949 shares in the company, valued at $18,981,173.60. The trade was a 5.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 432 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.14, for a total transaction of $132,684.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 65,353 shares in the company, valued at $20,072,520.42. The trade was a 0.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 71,596 shares of company stock worth $22,067,932 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan Chase & Co.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Cornerstone Planning LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $4,581,000. Forty three Eighteen Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $6,085,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,325,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $749,417,000 after acquiring an additional 167,409 shares in the last quarter. Osbon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Lane Brothers & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm’s principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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