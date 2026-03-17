JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Positive Forecast for EQT (NYSE:EQT) Stock Price

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.39% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on EQT. Mizuho upped their price target on EQT from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a report on Sunday, January 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of EQT from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of EQT in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of EQT from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.36.

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EQT Stock Up 1.4%

NYSE:EQT traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $65.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 929,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,321,349. EQT has a 52-week low of $43.57 and a 52-week high of $65.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.15 and a 200-day moving average of $55.72.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.14. EQT had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 23.59%.The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. EQT’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that EQT will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at EQT

In other EQT news, insider Lesley Evancho sold 20,000 shares of EQT stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $1,213,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 184,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,203,798.83. The trade was a 9.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sarah Fenton sold 3,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total transaction of $227,474.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 52,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,187,898.22. The trade was a 6.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 56,282 shares of company stock worth $3,428,530 in the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EQT

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EQT. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in EQT in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Aventura Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of EQT by 95.6% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 573 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EQT in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EQT in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Trending Headlines about EQT

Here are the key news stories impacting EQT this week:

Positive Sentiment: Barclays raised its price target to $69 and kept an Overweight rating, giving formal analyst backing to further upside and echoing recent bullish views on EQT’s cash-flow tailwinds. Article Title

Barclays raised its price target to $69 and kept an Overweight rating, giving formal analyst backing to further upside and echoing recent bullish views on EQT’s cash-flow tailwinds. Positive Sentiment: Zacks highlights EQT as a strong momentum stock based on its Style Scores, which may attract momentum/quant buyers and support multiple expansion while fundamentals remain intact. Article Title

Zacks highlights EQT as a strong momentum stock based on its Style Scores, which may attract momentum/quant buyers and support multiple expansion while fundamentals remain intact. Positive Sentiment: Another Zacks writeup flags EQT as a compelling value stock (low valuation metrics vs. peers), reinforcing the buy case for investors focused on yield/cheap multiples. Article Title

Another Zacks writeup flags EQT as a compelling value stock (low valuation metrics vs. peers), reinforcing the buy case for investors focused on yield/cheap multiples. Positive Sentiment: Coverage calling EQT “undervalued” reiterates the Barclays upgrade theme and frames the company as a buy amid improving cash flow expectations. Article Title

Coverage calling EQT “undervalued” reiterates the Barclays upgrade theme and frames the company as a buy amid improving cash flow expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Macro note — natural gas drivers (storage, weather, LNG) point to lower seasonal demand from mild weather but persistent LNG exports and supply risks that can keep prices steady; this creates a mixed but still supportive backdrop for EQT’s gas-focused cash flows. Article Title

Macro note — natural gas drivers (storage, weather, LNG) point to lower seasonal demand from mild weather but persistent LNG exports and supply risks that can keep prices steady; this creates a mixed but still supportive backdrop for EQT’s gas-focused cash flows. Neutral Sentiment: Report of share repurchases and a block-trade exit relate to EQT AB (the Swedish PE firm), not EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT); these items can cause ticker confusion but are not catalysts for EQT Corp. Article Title

Report of share repurchases and a block-trade exit relate to EQT AB (the Swedish PE firm), not EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT); these items can cause ticker confusion but are not catalysts for EQT Corp. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage that EQT AB exited its stake in Galderma via a block trade refers to the PE firm (EQT AB), not NYSE:EQT; not relevant to EQT Corporation’s operations or cash flow. Article Title

About EQT

(Get Free Report)

EQT Corporation (NYSE: EQT) is a U.S.-based energy company focused on the exploration, development and production of natural gas. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the company concentrates its upstream operations in the Appalachian Basin, producing from major shale formations including the Marcellus and Utica. EQT’s primary product is natural gas, with production activities supported by associated liquids and conventional gas assets where applicable.

In addition to drilling and well development, EQT operates and coordinates the infrastructure and commercial activities necessary to bring gas to market.

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