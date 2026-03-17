Johnson & Johnson $JNJ Shares Bought by Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,782 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,257 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $12,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth $27,000. Clayton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 55.0% in the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 707.1% in the third quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, EVP Vanessa Broadhurst sold 6,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.39, for a total value of $1,508,287.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 23,003 shares in the company, valued at $5,598,700.17. This represents a 21.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Schmid sold 1,322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.66, for a total transaction of $324,762.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 25,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,251,310.02. This represents a 4.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 30,142 shares of company stock valued at $7,360,528 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $243.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $232.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.03. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $141.50 and a 1 year high of $251.71. The firm has a market cap of $585.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.34.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, January 31st. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.28 billion during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 28.46%. Analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 24th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $222.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. HSBC upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $203.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.91.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on JNJ

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company’s pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

Further Reading

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