Jain Global LLC Takes Position in 1RT Acquisition Corp. $ONCHU

Jain Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of 1RT Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ONCHU – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 894,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,381,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of 1RT Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $2,098,000. Clear Street Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 1RT Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $758,000. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of 1RT Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 1RT Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,275,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of 1RT Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $106,000.

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1RT Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of ONCHU stock opened at $10.29 on Tuesday. 1RT Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.20 and a 12-month high of $11.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.44.

1RT Acquisition Profile

We are a blank check company incorporated on December 13, 2024 as a Cayman Islands exempted company and incorporated for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our initial business combination. We have not selected any business combination target and we have not, nor has anyone on our behalf, initiated any substantive discussions, directly or indirectly, with any business combination target.

See Also

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