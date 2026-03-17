Jain Global LLC Sells 8,964 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. $SFM

Jain Global LLC cut its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 12.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 62,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,964 shares during the quarter. Jain Global LLC’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $6,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter valued at about $400,000. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 10.6% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 57.7% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 68.5% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 2,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 6,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Sprouts Farmers Market

In other news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 1,052 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.38, for a total value of $83,507.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 196,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,630,318.90. This trade represents a 0.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joel D. Anderson acquired 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $77.17 per share, for a total transaction of $339,548.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 24,802 shares in the company, valued at $1,913,970.34. The trade was a 21.57% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders sold 2,996 shares of company stock valued at $237,822 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Down 0.4%

SFM stock opened at $81.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.78. The company has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.76. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.75 and a twelve month high of $182.00.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 38.21% and a net margin of 5.95%.The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sprouts Farmers Market has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.280-5.440 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.660-1.700 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on SFM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Evercore raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $108.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $140.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.75.

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Key Headlines Impacting Sprouts Farmers Market

Here are the key news stories impacting Sprouts Farmers Market this week:

Neutral Sentiment: Company fundamentals: Sprouts reported an EPS beat in its latest quarter and set FY‑2026 guidance of $5.28–$5.44 and Q1 guidance of $1.66–$1.70, supporting revenue and profit expectations even as insiders trimmed positions.

Company fundamentals: Sprouts reported an EPS beat in its latest quarter and set FY‑2026 guidance of $5.28–$5.44 and Q1 guidance of $1.66–$1.70, supporting revenue and profit expectations even as insiders trimmed positions. Negative Sentiment: CEO Jack Sinclair sold 1,052 shares at $79.38 (≈$83,508). He still directly owns ~196,905 shares. SEC Filing

CEO Jack Sinclair sold 1,052 shares at $79.38 (≈$83,508). He still directly owns ~196,905 shares. Negative Sentiment: CFO/COO-level and senior exec sales: COO Nicholas Konat sold 340 shares at $79.38. SEC Filing

CFO/COO-level and senior exec sales: COO Nicholas Konat sold 340 shares at $79.38. Negative Sentiment: Other C‑suite/senior exec sales: CTO James H. Bahrenburg sold 136 shares; SVP Kim Coffin sold 209 shares; each at $79.38. CTO SEC Filing SVP SEC Filing

Other C‑suite/senior exec sales: CTO James H. Bahrenburg sold 136 shares; SVP Kim Coffin sold 209 shares; each at $79.38. Negative Sentiment: Other insider trims: Dustin Hamilton (330 shares), Joseph L. Hurley (219), David McGlinchey (240), Brandon F. Lombardi (247), Timmi Zalatoris (104), Stacy W. Hilgendorf (119) — all sold at $79.38. Combined with other sales, the total disclosed on March 13 ≈2,996 shares (~$238k). Example SEC Filing

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc (NASDAQ: SFM) is a specialty grocery retailer focused on fresh, natural and organic foods. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, the company operates stores designed to offer an open-market shopping experience, emphasizing quality produce sourced from regional farmers alongside organic pantry staples, dairy, meat and seafood. Sprouts’ product assortment also includes bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, a deli and prepared foods, reflecting its commitment to wellness and affordable healthy living.

Founded in 2002 by members of the Boney family, Sprouts began as a single farmers market in Chandler, Arizona.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report).

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