Jain Global LLC Sells 48,846 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. $LITE

Jain Global LLC trimmed its holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) by 49.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,140 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 48,846 shares during the quarter. Jain Global LLC owned 0.07% of Lumentum worth $8,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lumentum by 363.9% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new position in Lumentum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Lumentum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Lumentum by 4,125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lumentum to $520.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Lumentum to $750.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Lumentum to $550.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Lumentum in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Lumentum to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $550.38.

Insider Activity at Lumentum

In related news, insider Vincent Retort sold 45,026 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.32, for a total value of $26,624,774.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 102,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,583,690.60. This represents a 30.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 5,302 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.13, for a total value of $3,664,371.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 66,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,812,934.31. The trade was a 7.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 65,775 shares of company stock worth $38,851,343 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Stock Performance

Shares of LITE stock opened at $624.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $515.37 and a 200 day moving average of $335.29. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.65 and a 52 week high of $783.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.67 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.26. Lumentum had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The business had revenue of $665.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Lumentum has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.350 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Lumentum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lumentum Holdings Inc, headquartered in San Jose, California, is a leading provider of photonic technologies that enable high-speed optical communication networks and advanced industrial applications. The company designs and manufactures a broad range of lasers, optical modules and subsystems tailored to the evolving requirements of telecommunications carriers, cloud data centers and enterprise networking.

Its core product portfolio includes tunable and fixed-wavelength laser transmitters, coherent optical engines, transceivers for long-haul, metro and data center interconnects, as well as test and measurement instruments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.