Jain Global LLC Purchases 8,859 Shares of S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Jain Global LLC increased its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 65.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,859 shares during the period. Jain Global LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $10,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,256,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,726,208,000 after purchasing an additional 161,719 shares during the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 7.0% during the second quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 11,091,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,848,502,000 after buying an additional 730,354 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 4.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,231,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,033,003,000 after buying an additional 274,285 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in S&P Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,188,945,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in S&P Global by 3.2% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,202,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,072,160,000 after acquiring an additional 67,868 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $427.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $472.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $492.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $127.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.23. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $381.61 and a 12 month high of $579.05.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $4.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by ($0.02). S&P Global had a net margin of 29.16% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 25th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on SPGI shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of S&P Global from $620.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $575.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $498.00 price target on S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on S&P Global from $620.00 to $627.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Monday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $562.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on S&P Global

About S&P Global

(Free Report)

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.