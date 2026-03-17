Jain Global LLC Makes New Investment in Flutter Entertainment PLC $FLUT

Jain Global LLC purchased a new position in Flutter Entertainment PLC (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 26,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,669,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Flutter Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in Flutter Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in Flutter Entertainment by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Flutter Entertainment

In other Flutter Entertainment news, CEO Jeremy Peter Jackson sold 4,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $467,208.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 36,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,973,104. The trade was a 10.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Coldrake sold 4,613 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.45, for a total value of $491,053.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 10,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,065,138.70. The trade was a 31.55% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 17,834 shares of company stock valued at $1,900,331 in the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FLUT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered shares of Flutter Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 19th. Benchmark dropped their target price on Flutter Entertainment from $285.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Flutter Entertainment from $304.00 to $259.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut Flutter Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.65.

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Flutter Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of FLUT opened at $108.71 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $150.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.30. The stock has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.39, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Flutter Entertainment PLC has a one year low of $99.96 and a one year high of $313.68.

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. Flutter Entertainment had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 12.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Flutter Entertainment PLC will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Flutter Entertainment announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 11th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Flutter Entertainment Profile

(Free Report)

Flutter Entertainment plc is a global sports betting and gaming company that operates a portfolio of consumer-facing brands and digital platforms. The company’s primary activities include online sports betting, casino gaming, poker, and daily fantasy sports, delivered through web and mobile applications as well as retail betting locations in select markets. Flutter focuses on product development, customer acquisition and engagement, and compliance with local gambling regulations across the jurisdictions where it operates.

Flutter’s brand portfolio includes well-known names in different regional markets, such as FanDuel in the United States, PokerStars, Betfair, Paddy Power and Sky Betting & Gaming in Europe and elsewhere.

See Also

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